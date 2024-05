“Plácido bought me plane tickets to the USA”

"Plácido Domingo bought me plane tickets to New York at the beginning of my career so that I could go to auditions there. Without him and his generous help, my career would not have been possible," says tenor Rolando Villazón. On Monday evening, he thanked his supporter and idol with a special serenade (Rodrigue's aria "Ô souverain, ô juge, ô père" from Le Cid) at the "50 Years of Domingo in Salzburg" gala in the Grosses Festspielhaus.