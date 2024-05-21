The "Krone" report card
Three model students and three “stains” in Klagenfurt
Report card day for Klagenfurt! At the end of the Bundesliga season, the "Krone" awards school grades for the Austrians this time - three men fail, for a trio it's a "four". And: Most of the squad will be gone next season. What will happen next? "We're going for young and hungry!"
The 2023/24 season is over. Austria Klagenfurt has clearly achieved its goal by making it into the championship group once again. Training for next season starts on June 24. However, money remains tight: no main sponsor, few fans, no money from the Austrian pot (yet?). Transfer income is therefore the only source of revenue. That's why they are now focusing on "young & hungry".
"A talented team!"
Managing director Peer Jaekel emphasizes: "We're going to put together a very talented team! With regionality, if affordable. But first and foremost, of course, the quality has to be right!"
Almost half of all goals are gone. . .
The problem: the majority of the current team is gone. With top scorer Sinan Karweina and Andy Irving, Klagenfurt has lost as many as 29 (!) scorer points! The two of them scored 19 of Klagenfurt's 40 goals - that's something to worry about. . .
At the end of the season, the "Krone" awarded a certificate ...
NOTE 1
Peter Pacult. Once again got the maximum: third time in the championship group, with a points record (34) in the basic round - and had the most "golden hands" after Salzburg's Struber: Nine times a substitute scored!
Andy Irving. Scored nine times, beat Salzburg 4:3 with a hat-trick. Had a dip in his game, but brought Austria a good €1.7 million with his transfer to West Ham - which could increase due to performance clauses!
Phillip Menzel. Often saved games, was very consistent and kept a clean sheet eight times - a new club record! Particularly strong from close range. After the 2-0 defeat at Sturm, he became emotional and had tears in his eyes - after four years in Klagenfurt, he is moving to third division side Saarbrücken.
NOTE 2
Sinan Karweina. A 2 +! Performed outstandingly until February: ten goals, six assists mean fourth place in the league scoring list. But nothing more in the top 6!
Max Besuschkow. A successful winter loan transfer: fighting spirit and class as a player - two goals and four assists in 15 games.
Thorsten Mahrer. Strong positioning and calmness characterize him. Despite his 34 years, he always played through, missing only one game through yellow card suspension!
Nico Wimmer. Defensively probably the best header of the ball in the Bundesliga. Only one game out injured, a bench player with Mahrer at the back. Whether he stays is still uncertain. Pacult: "I've told him that he's always welcome!"
Till Schumacher. The left-back only missed seven league minutes - something no other outfield player managed! Defensively flawless.
Christopher Cvetko. Does the dirty work, cuts in, is confident on the ball - plus two goals, one assist.
NOTE 3
Rico Benatelli. Passes like no other, great overview - but also very dangerous (one goal, one assist).
Kosmas Gkezos. Often injured. Otherwise impressed with his fighting spirit and mentality - the most accurate defender with two goals.
Christopher Wernitznig. Brings his experience (382 league games) to the pitch as a right-back and in midfield. Good crosses.
Sky Schwarz. A bundle of energy with lots of potential! Many short appearances (677 minutes) turned into three goals and one assist.
Jannik Robatsch. Only 19, a defensive talent. Even universally deployable at the back.
Florian Jaritz. If he scores, Austria never loses! But the winger (three goals) must finally become more consistent.
Simon Straudi. Lots of bad luck with injuries. When he's fit, you can rely on him.
Nici Binder. Often injured, only twelve games - so the U21 team player's tally (one goal, four assists) is okay. With still a lot of room for improvement!
NOTE 4
Solomon Bonnah. Gemeimsan with Soto - thanks to a private sponsor - the highest earner. But he's too inconsistent, too error-prone!
Turgay Gemicibasi. Was only a substitute in the fall without convincing. Moved to Turkey in the winter.
Jonas Arweiler. Only one goal in 25 games is not enough for a striker.
NOTE 5
Sebastian Soto. Best earner with Bonnah - thanks to a private sponsor. No real strengths recognizable, too injury-prone, 0 goals.
Anton Maglica. Came as a "goal flop" in the winter and is leaving as such.
Nikola Djoric. Tried hard, but sometimes wild as a bird. Too slow for the Bundesliga.
Too few appearances
Marco Knaller (one appearance), Fabio Markelic (0), Ali Loune (0/the resale participation of the Nuremberg loan player brought in during the winter will not bring too much).
