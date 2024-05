When young talents become classics

After three days of competition and an exciting final concert, the winners were announced on Sunday. Soprano Chelsea Marilyn Zurflüh from Switzerland-Seychelles won the first main prize of 8000 euros as well as the special prize of the Beethoven Philharmonic Orchestra (concert engagement worth 1000 euros) and the best song and aria interpretation (1000 euros each). Further main prizes went to baritone Zacharias Galaviz-Guerra from the USA and soprano Annemarie Pfahler from Germany.