The “Rosenkavalier” has his own Wembley

A WhatsApp group. Title: "The 4 best friends." With a red heart. Nothing works for Florian Grillitsch without this group. "We're never apart, we're in contact several times a day - via video call, for example. Everyone is there for each other at any time of the day or night," emphasize Konstantin Breuer, Martin Rasner and Philipp Koglbauer, who have been inseparable from the ÖFB team player since their time together at the academy in St. Pölten.