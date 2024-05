Sturm’s championship party started with beer showers

There were already plenty of beer showers beforehand, one victim being club president Christian Jauk. "I'm a bit lost for words. Shortly before the 1:0, I lost it at some point," said Jauk. For him, "it was a dream come true. The Sturm family believed in it for years. We are the jewel of the south of Austria". He takes his hat off to coach Christian Ilzer and sporting director Andreas Schicker. "They have already become Graz legends."