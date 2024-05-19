Father and son’s mountain hike ends dramatically



Father cut steps in the snow for his son

On the descent on the north side, the two had to cross an old snow field in a steep gully at around 1720 meters above sea level. The father went ahead and knocked steps into the compact old snow for his son. His son followed him, but slipped on the traverse and slid about five meters down the snow field. He then fell over a rock step around three meters high and came to rest on a meadow. As a result, the boy sustained injuries of indeterminate severity.



Rescued by helicopter with a rope

His father was able to climb down to him and take care of the 16-year-old. As it was no longer possible for the accident victim to descend on his own, the C14 emergency helicopter and the Hallstatt mountain rescue team were alerted. The injured Styrian was rescued from the scene of the accident using a rope and then taken to hospital in Bad Ischl. The father remained uninjured.