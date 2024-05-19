The champion’s coronation in the “Krone” e-paper

SK Sturm want to turn the extended Whitsun weekend into a party marathon and, after winning the Cup, also secure the Bundesliga title - and thus the double. The city of Graz is already prepared on Monday, with live music kicking off on Graz's main square at 2pm. From 3 p.m., the SK Sturm team will then take a convertible bus along Herrengasse to the main square - where they hope to present the plate to thousands of fans. Likewise, Salzburg have not thrown in the towel in the league final, but still want to celebrate a mega party with the fans on the pitch in Wals-Siezenheim and the eleventh title in a row.