The champion’s coronation in the “Krone” e-paper

Today is the day of decisions! In the final round at home against Austria Klagenfurt, Sturm will go for the double. You can find everything you need to know about the decision in our free 16-page supplement from 10pm. Just click inside!
SK Sturm want to turn the extended Whitsun weekend into a party marathon and, after winning the Cup, also secure the Bundesliga title - and thus the double. The city of Graz is already prepared on Monday, with live music kicking off on Graz's main square at 2pm. From 3 p.m., the SK Sturm team will then take a convertible bus along Herrengasse to the main square - where they hope to present the plate to thousands of fans. Likewise, Salzburg have not thrown in the towel in the league final, but still want to celebrate a mega party with the fans on the pitch in Wals-Siezenheim and the eleventh title in a row.
