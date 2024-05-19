Bloody attack at bazaar
Foreign tourists killed in Afghanistan
In Afghanistan, at least three foreign tourists have been killed and several other people - including locals - injured, some of them seriously, in an attack with firearms. The bloody attack took place on Friday in Bamian province during a shopping trip to a bazaar.
Three Spaniards and three locals were killed in the attack and several people were injured. The bodies and the survivors were brought to Kabul during the night. According to Emergency, the injured are from Spain, Lithuania, Norway, Australia and Afghanistan. The Spanish government confirmed on Friday evening that three of the dead were Spanish nationals.
Tourist: "There was blood everywhere"
According to the Italian aid organization Emergency, the condition of the injured has stabilized. "The Afghan national was the most seriously injured, but all patients are now stable," explained a hospital representative on Saturday.
French tourist Anne-France Brill, who survived the attack, said an armed man had approached the group's vehicles and opened fire. "There was blood everywhere," the 55-year-old told the AFP news agency. She was certain that the attacker was there "because of the foreigners".
Province is considered one of the quietest in the country
Bamian province is famous for its scenic beauty and cultural attractions. Even before the Taliban came back to power, when the Islamists were still fighting against the Afghan government supported by international troops, the province was considered one of the quietest and safest in the country. Thousands of Afghans visited the Band-e Amir National Park or visited the remains of two monumental Buddha statues, witnesses to the country's pre-Islamic past. Since the Taliban took power in 2021 and the withdrawal of international troops, the local authorities have also seen an increase in foreign tourists.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
