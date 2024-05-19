Foreign tourists killed in Afghanistan

Province is considered one of the quietest in the country

Bamian province is famous for its scenic beauty and cultural attractions. Even before the Taliban came back to power, when the Islamists were still fighting against the Afghan government supported by international troops, the province was considered one of the quietest and safest in the country. Thousands of Afghans visited the Band-e Amir National Park or visited the remains of two monumental Buddha statues, witnesses to the country's pre-Islamic past. Since the Taliban took power in 2021 and the withdrawal of international troops, the local authorities have also seen an increase in foreign tourists.