Austria Salzburg’s lead narrows

Austria coach Christian Schaider, meanwhile, was disillusioned: "We didn't play well in the first half, we just weren't good enough." Thanks to the victory of first-placed Hohenems at second division contenders Imst (3-2), Austria still have a four-point lead with four rounds remaining. In order to qualify for the second division in sporting terms (the decision by the arbitration court will be made on Friday), the Violets need one more win to secure their place in the top two.