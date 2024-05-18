Hartberg’s “Euro-Max” is about to leave

LASK as the winner?

Now, however, the tide may have turned decisively: A current offer from Hartberg to extend his contract, which runs until June 2025, has not yet been answered by Entrup - probably because better-paid offers from direct Bundesliga competitors have fluttered in at the same time. On the one hand, Vienna's Austria are said to have been interested in the striker recently. However, the race for "Euro-Max", who has legitimate hopes of being nominated for the European Championship, is now said to have been won by LASK.