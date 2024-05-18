Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Transfer to LASK?

Hartberg’s “Euro-Max” is about to leave

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 19:30

Hartberg's footballers have to travel to Vienna to face Rapid on Sunday afternoon to round off the season. A points haul will secure fifth place and the European Cup play-off. According to reports, these are likely to be the last TSV games for team striker Max Entrup, who could move to Linz.

comment0 Kommentare

The lapse that happened to Max Entrup in a recent interview with "Sky" is unlikely to have come from anywhere. Question from the reporter: "Do you already know where you'll be playing next season?" Entrup's quick answer: "No." Brief consideration, then a quick follow-up: "Oh well, I've got a contract in Hartberg, so in Hartberg."

Zitat Icon

Oh well, I have a contract in Hartberg, so I play in Hartberg.

Max Entrup

The latter sounded unconvincing to all those who had assumed that the center forward would remain at TSV. In fact, according to reports, we are slowly but surely convinced that Entrup will leave the Hartberg stage

The Hartberg striker (left) is probably on the verge of a move to LASK. (Bild: Thomas Pichler / SEPA.Media / picturedesk.com)
The Hartberg striker (left) is probably on the verge of a move to LASK.
(Bild: Thomas Pichler / SEPA.Media / picturedesk.com)

The 26-year-old wrote his own fairytale in Eastern Styria. Brought back into the limelight from the regional league by TSV, mutated into a top scorer under Markus Schopp and subsequently also an ÖFB international. And a "transfer jewel" for a club of TSV's size: Entrup was due to move to Holstein Kiel (Germany) in the winter. It would have been the first million-euro transfer in Hartberg's history. However, Entrup and his entourage played their cards out at the last minute.

LASK as the winner?
Now, however, the tide may have turned decisively: A current offer from Hartberg to extend his contract, which runs until June 2025, has not yet been answered by Entrup - probably because better-paid offers from direct Bundesliga competitors have fluttered in at the same time. On the one hand, Vienna's Austria are said to have been interested in the striker recently. However, the race for "Euro-Max", who has legitimate hopes of being nominated for the European Championship, is now said to have been won by LASK.

What remains for Hartberg? On the one hand, the hope that Entrup will fire TSV into the European Cup qualifiers. And on the other, the highest transfer fee in the club's history.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf