Locked in a facade: Chicks had to die

Rescue opportunity was not used

But there was still a chance to save them. "It was only when we had new evidence and witnesses and I threatened to open up the holes at my own expense that the magistrate took action. And then it was too late," criticizes Michaela Dworak from Vogelhilfe. "There were more dead birds in the façade, but we couldn't get them out because otherwise we would have had to open up the whole façade."