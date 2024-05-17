Styria increasingly popular as a congress venue

Graz is the center of Styrian conferences

The provincial capital is the most popular venue for conference events with 69.7%. Around 2565 events were held in Graz in 2023. In the provincial capital ranking, this is once again the bronze medal after Vienna and Salzburg. A total of 112,737 congress participants came to Graz in 2023. 181,352 overnight stays were recorded by the conference industry, which corresponds to a 14% share of total overnight stays in the provincial capital.

Styrians score at Whitsun

According to a survey conducted by the Austrian Hotel Association together with the opinion researchers at mindtake, 23 percent of all Austrians use the Whitsun weekend for a short break. 66 percent of them in Austria. Together with Upper Austria, Styria is the most popular domestic destination with around 17 percent. Carinthia follows in third place with 15.4 percent.