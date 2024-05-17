Impressive results
Styria increasingly popular as a congress venue
The green heart of Austria made it onto the podium in all categories of the MIRA congress statistics in 2023. Styria recorded the largest increase in overnight stays nationwide with a rise of 79%.
Styria was one of the three most popular destinations for congresses in Austria last year and made it onto the podium seven times. "The number of overnight stays in the business tourism segment increased by 79 percent compared to the previous year, while the number of participants rose by 45 percent. Meetings in green surroundings, i.e. in the diversity of the Styrian landscape, as well as culinary delights as a central component of every conference event are major advantages of Styria. We see great growth potential for the Green Heart with certified Green Meetings," explains Michael Feiertag, Managing Director of Steirische Tourismus und Standortmarketing GmbH.
"With unique conference locations and regional delights, coupled with the personal service and sustainable mindset of the hosts, Styria is right on trend in business tourism," says Andrea Sajben, Head of Styria Convention, enthusiastically.
Styria records highest growth in Austria
In a comparison of the federal states, Styria achieved a total of 9.8% of the total volume in Austria in 2023 with its 2565 events - putting it in third place. Vienna is in first place with a market share of 36%, followed by Salzburg with 21.8%.
It is thanks to the outstanding quality of the Styrian conference companies that we are among the top three in all categories for the first time in the history of the Styrian Convention.
Andrea Sajben, Leitung Steiermark Convention
Overnight stays in the conference industry in Styria amounted to 326,153 overnight stays with 176,356 participants. With an increase of 79 percent, this is the highest in Austria. The number of participants also increased by 45 percent. Business and political events are most frequently held in the green heart of Austria, accounting for 52 percent of all events. This is followed by conferences in human medicine with 20 percent and corporate events in the technology sector with twelve percent.
Graz is the center of Styrian conferences
The provincial capital is the most popular venue for conference events with 69.7%. Around 2565 events were held in Graz in 2023. In the provincial capital ranking, this is once again the bronze medal after Vienna and Salzburg. A total of 112,737 congress participants came to Graz in 2023. 181,352 overnight stays were recorded by the conference industry, which corresponds to a 14% share of total overnight stays in the provincial capital.
Styrians score at Whitsun
According to a survey conducted by the Austrian Hotel Association together with the opinion researchers at mindtake, 23 percent of all Austrians use the Whitsun weekend for a short break. 66 percent of them in Austria. Together with Upper Austria, Styria is the most popular domestic destination with around 17 percent. Carinthia follows in third place with 15.4 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.