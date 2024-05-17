Vorteilswelt
Explosive twist

Confusion at Barca! Coach Xavi facing the end after all?

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 10:32

Confusion surrounding the coaching position at FC Barcelona. First Xavi declared his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, then the Spaniard suddenly rowed back and declared his intention to stay on after all. Now reports are doing the rounds that the Catalan coach is once again on the verge of leaving the club - but this time involuntarily ...

comment0 Kommentare

According to the Spanish sports newspapers "Marca" and "As", Barcelona president Joan Laporta stayed at home during the 2:0 away win against Almeria to instruct sports director Deco to begin the search for a new coach.

Thick air between Joan Laporta (l.) and coach Xavi (Bild: APA/AFP/Pau BARRENA//LLUIS GENE )
Thick air between Joan Laporta (l.) and coach Xavi
(Bild: APA/AFP/Pau BARRENA//LLUIS GENE )

It was Laporta who persuaded Xavi to remain loyal to the club a few weeks ago - so why the sudden U-turn? The 44-year-old's criticism of the Catalans' difficult financial situation in the run-up to the Almeria game is unlikely to have gone down well with Laporta, according to reports in Spain. Xavi is also said to have claimed that he could not achieve enough with the current squad.

"I simply said that ..."
Statements that are likely to have struck a nerve with the Barca boss. "I simply said that the economic situation at Barca is not the best. We will work together to make the best of it and strengthen our squad. That's how we'll approach the coming season, with enthusiasm to win titles", Xavi tried to take the wind out of the sails after the game - if it's not already too late for that ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
Anatol Szadeczky-Kardoss
