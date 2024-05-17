Oberwart Clinic
Health policy milestone for Burgenland
Burgenland's most modern hospital in Oberwart has officially been in operation since May 7. The interest in the Austria-wide showcase project was already enormous. Almost 25,000 people flocked to the new hospital in April. Another unique feature throughout Austria is the fact that the new hospital has already been fully paid off before it opens. At around 200 million euros, the costs are even significantly lower than the forecast costs of 235 million euros.
"The new Oberwart Clinic not only stands for cutting-edge medicine close to home and for the best and most comprehensive healthcare provision, but also for cost-effectiveness and tight project management. This also confirms once again that the public sector in Burgenland plans and implements projects in a highly professional manner," said a delighted Roland Fürst, chairman of the SPÖ parliamentary group.
Cutting-edge medicine for all Burgenlanders
The new Oberwart Clinic offers state-of-the-art medical systems for cutting-edge medicine and a wide range of services, raising the quality of medical care in Burgenland to a new level. "The Oberwart site is a jewel in the crown of basic medicine with a wide range of cutting-edge medical services for everyone. We are strengthening regional care and focusing on innovation and new approaches in all areas. Burgenland's pioneering role in healthcare is more than evident here in the south of the state. Burgenland is proactively investing in healthcare, while elsewhere hospitals are being closed," said Fürst.
In Oberwart, state-of-the-art medical systems such as the Da Vinci robotic operating system, a top CT high-end device, the new cardiac catheterization laboratory, seven operating theatres, for the first time in Burgenland a dedicated oncology department with a palliative care unit, highly specialized neurosurgery and much more are being used. "These are quantum leaps for the Burgenland hospital system. We are raising the quality of care in Burgenland to a new level of quality that we haven't had before," said the club chairman happily.
Location guarantee for five hospitals and quality offensive
Burgenland is not only guaranteeing the five hospital locations in Kittsee (from 2030 in Gols), Eisenstadt, Oberpullendorf, Oberwart and Güssing, but is also investing record sums in healthcare. "Health is our most valuable asset, which is why we are consistently implementing a quality offensive for the health of the Burgenland population that is unparalleled in Austria: the construction of the new hospital in Gols, the creation of acute care units, the scholarships for medical students, the planning of a private university for medicine, the new salary scheme for doctors and nurses, the introduction of preventive healthcare days for 20.000 Burgenland residents between the ages of 40 and 65 or an additional emergency helicopter base in northern Burgenland," concluded Fürst.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.