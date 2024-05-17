Health policy milestone for Burgenland

Location guarantee for five hospitals and quality offensive

Burgenland is not only guaranteeing the five hospital locations in Kittsee (from 2030 in Gols), Eisenstadt, Oberpullendorf, Oberwart and Güssing, but is also investing record sums in healthcare. "Health is our most valuable asset, which is why we are consistently implementing a quality offensive for the health of the Burgenland population that is unparalleled in Austria: the construction of the new hospital in Gols, the creation of acute care units, the scholarships for medical students, the planning of a private university for medicine, the new salary scheme for doctors and nurses, the introduction of preventive healthcare days for 20.000 Burgenland residents between the ages of 40 and 65 or an additional emergency helicopter base in northern Burgenland," concluded Fürst.