Hotels too expensive
Dult stallholders have to sleep on a campsite
Inflation is eating into their income: Because hotels in Salzburg are too expensive, the Dult stallholders have to spend the night in their cars.
"The Dult is already one of the top ten most famous folk festivals in the German-speaking world, so of course we wanted to be there," says Ludwig Beinhorn, a fourth-generation showman. Together with his father, he traveled all the way from Kassel in Germany.
The two of them drove a total of 700 kilometers. With the "Starlight" music express, the Beinhorn family is presenting a carousel at this year's Dult with fast-paced uphill and downhill rides, paired with the music hits of the past decades. They have been busy with the construction work since Monday.
Young stallholders struggle with inflation
A few meters away, the young generation of showmen also has the set-up under control. Kai Schickinger stocks his store with stuffed animals - not a single centimeter must remain empty. Meanwhile, dad Martin watches over the action from afar.
"I've been there for 20 years, before that I was a regular at the Dult with my father," says Martin Schickinger. He has been able to pass on the joy of the work to his son, even though the conditions for the job have changed in the meantime: "We sleep at the campsite right next to the exhibition center. With the current prices in Salzburg, it no longer makes sense to stay in a hotel. There would be nothing left for us," he says frankly.
In order to at least partially cushion the increased prices for Dult visitors, there will once again be discount days. On Family Day on May 21, special discounts are offered at all rides, stalls and restaurants. The following Senior Citizens' Day on May 22 offers numerous discount campaigns for the Silverager generation with the senior citizens' voucher booklet.
A pint of beer will scratch the 12-euro mark this year
While admission to the festival from May 18 to 26 will remain free as usual, food lovers will have to dig deep into their pockets. A pint of beer will cost 11.90 euros this year, and a liter of tap water will be available for 5.80 euros. Half a Dult chicken with fries costs 14.80 euros. If you want to enjoy your meal at lofty heights, you can book a brunch in the 50-meter-high Ferris wheel. For 58 euros per person, you can feast for an hour with the best view.
The largest folk festival in western Austria officially opens tomorrow, Saturday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
