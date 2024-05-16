Attack in Innsbruck
Because of parking damage: Trio broke the driver’s jaw!
Unbelievable scenes took place in Innsbruck on Wednesday evening: three men attacked a 23-year-old driver because of parking damage he had caused. They brutally attacked him, leaving him with a broken jaw, among other injuries. Two suspects were arrested after a short escape - one went into hiding.
According to the current state of the investigation, the 23-year-old caused parking damage to the car of a 39-year-old Romanian with his car. This apparently enraged the man so much that he, together with a fellow countryman (20) and a currently unknown perpetrator, kicked the 23-year-old with his feet. "The victim suffered a broken jaw, among other injuries," reported the police.
Passers-by prevented further attacks
The Romanians only let go of their victim after shouts from passers-by. The 20-year-old suspect and the unknown perpetrator then fled on foot.
The Romanian drove on in his car, throwing the Austrian onto the hood and dragging him about 30 meters before he fell onto the road.
Brave man stood in front of the car
"The 39-year-old Romanian wanted to flee in his car, but a 58-year-old Austrian man stood in front of the vehicle to prevent the escape. However, the Romanian drove on, throwing the Austrian onto the hood and dragging him around 30 meters before he fell onto the road," said the investigators. The 58-year-old was injured.
Arrest on the Brenner highway
The driver finally managed to escape. However, this was only short-lived. The 39-year-old was stopped and arrested by the police on the Brenner highway. The 20-year-old suspect was also located and arrested. The third suspect is still being sought.
Further investigations and interrogations will follow.
