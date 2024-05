Vettel drives Ayrton Senna’s last McLaren

After the drivers' parade on Sunday, Vettel will also drive a McLaren MP4/8 around the track, which Senna once drove during his time at McLaren before switching to Williams. For the 36-year-old German, the activities will be held under the motto "Forever Senna". Vettel has also had T-shirts produced in memory of the three-time world champion from Brazil. The profits will be donated to charity, with half going to the Senna Foundation.