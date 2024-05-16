Provisional DFB squad
Official! Müller and Kroos included, Hummels missing
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has officially announced the provisional DFB squad for the home European Championship. After the majority of the names had already been announced in the past few days, the official presentation has now taken place. It was also announced: Thomas Müller is included, while Julian Brandt and Serge Gnabry are missing from the squad. A total of 27 players are on the list.
The national coach has now officially presented his provisional European Championship squad. Over the past few days, individual nominations have already been announced to great public effect. On Thursday, Nagelsmann finally presented the entire squad and explained his decisions.
While prominent names such as BVB defender Mats Hummels, Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka and his team-mate Serge Gnabry are missing from the squad for the home European Championship, two of the most experienced national team players, Thomas Müller and Toni Kroos, are still on board.
The decision not to call up Hummels despite his strong performances, while Robin Koch from Eintracht Frankfurt is in his place in the European Championship squad, has already caused surprise and fan anger in recent days. "Of course, it wasn't a nice conversation with Mats, Leon and Co. It was difficult to tell them that they wouldn't be at the European Championships at home. They were naturally very disappointed. But I had to make a decision. But it wasn't a bad conversation," said Nagelsmann.
Other prominent names not in the squad include Tottenham international Timo Werner, BVB defender Niklas Süle and Leverkusen attacker Jonas Hofmann. Nagelsmann also dispensed with surprises such as Borussia Mönchengladbach's Robin Hack, who was the subject of speculation. Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, on the other hand, came as something of a surprise.
In addition to the nomination, the DFB also announced that Julian Nagelsmann and his coaching team will remain with the national team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
