“Live portal” from New York to Dublin shut down

The Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported on Wednesday that the installation would only be switched back on once a solution had been found as to how abuse could be avoided. "Everyone should think of a seven-year-old child who is in New York and wants to experience something, who wants to connect with Dublin and wave to the people there," said artist Benediktas Gylys. "Definitely it's about us people creating the artwork together, but we need to make sure it's family friendly as well."