Animal sadness
Fox fiasco! Cub died after rescue
Lost, found, rescued - and yet died. Despite all efforts, all help came too late for a young fox in Grödig.
An animal drama without a happy ending! A young fox was wandering around Grödig these days. Without its mother, the four-legged friend couldn't find its way around and was completely terrified. A firefighter finally found the baby fox and was able to catch it. The Austrian Animal Rescue Service was notified as quickly as possible. "We immediately saw that the fox was covered in ticks and other parasites," says animal rescue boss Oswin Mair.
A decision was made in consultation with the hunter responsible. An expert from Salzburg Zoo was to nurse and raise the frightened cub. An ambitious undertaking - with a sad outcome! The baby fox died just a few days later, the zoo said in response to an inquiry from "Krone".
"We don't know how long the fox has been roaming around. The longer it is completely on its own, the lower its chances of survival", says Mair. It also remains unclear what happened to the mother animal.
What to do if you spot a wild animal?
The head of animal rescue appeals: "If you spot a wild animal, please contact the responsible hunter immediately. After all, they need to know what's going on in their territory. . . "
