Fox fiasco! Cub died after rescue

An animal drama without a happy ending! A young fox was wandering around Grödig these days. Without its mother, the four-legged friend couldn't find its way around and was completely terrified. A firefighter finally found the baby fox and was able to catch it. The Austrian Animal Rescue Service was notified as quickly as possible. "We immediately saw that the fox was covered in ticks and other parasites," says animal rescue boss Oswin Mair.