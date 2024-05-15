Every tenth donation euro comes from an estate

Great willingness

The travel-loving lady is not alone in this: hardly anywhere else has the willingness to donate one's assets to charitable organizations increased as much as in Upper Austria. In 2021, eight percent of over-40s could imagine making a donation in their will, but this figure has now risen to 17 percent. "Every tenth euro donated comes from estate donations," emphasizes Markus Aichelburg from the Vergissmeinnicht initiative.