Hall quickly emptied
Tyrolean Parliament: The air was out after 1.5 hours
A spring-weary start in the Tyrolean parliament: There were no exciting topics, and just 1.5 hours after the start, the rows emptied considerably. In the evening, however, things got exciting once again in the political arena.
The Tyrolean state parliament has seen more exciting times: Shortly after the opening question and answer session with the governor, the ranks thinned out considerably yesterday at the May state parliament. Both in the plenary session and on the government bench. The unofficial reason: The live stream is running in the offices anyway, so it would be easy to follow the session from there
Many critical questions for LH Mattle
The topic of the EU's renaturation law, which all federal states are known to reject, did nothing to perk up the obviously spring-weary MPs at the start of the meeting at 9 am. Neither did GemNova, although the opposition from Neos, the Greens, Liste Fritz and the FPÖ made a real effort to draw the governor out of his shell with a series of critical questions.
One year after the GemNova bankruptcy: Who will finally take political responsibility?
Neos-Klubchef Dominik Oberhofer
Replacement offer found
"One year after the GemNova bankruptcy: who is finally taking political responsibility?" was the question posed by Neos club leader Dominik Oberhofer to Governor Anton Mattle in the second part of Question Time. "While every entrepreneur in Tyrol would have been sent into insolvency by ÖGK and the tax office long ago in a similar situation, a public company was spared and the circle of creditors was massively enlarged by the obvious delay in filing for insolvency," Oberhofer claimed. The province is not a member of GemNova, emphasized LH Mattle. The actual loss incurred by the state was marginal. It was important to continue to make GemNova's services available to the municipalities, and this had been successful.
According to reports, LA Dominik Mainusch, the mayor of Fügen, will replace Sophia Kircher as Vice-President in the Tyrolean state parliament. And not, as rumored, Iris Walser-Zangerl.
Tussle at the New Innsbruck
However, things got exciting once again on the political stage in the evening: after the crushing election defeat, the New Innsbruck started an attempt to come to terms with the situation and set the course for the future on Wednesday evening. It was initially unclear whether Florian Tursky, the unsuccessful candidate, would remain in city politics or switch to the private sector.
It was also Christine Oppitz-Plörer's first day in her new job at the Tirol-Kliniken. And not in a management role. The new Innsbruck city government should be in place by Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
