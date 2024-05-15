Tyrolean Parliament: The air was out after 1.5 hours

Replacement offer found

"One year after the GemNova bankruptcy: who is finally taking political responsibility?" was the question posed by Neos club leader Dominik Oberhofer to Governor Anton Mattle in the second part of Question Time. "While every entrepreneur in Tyrol would have been sent into insolvency by ÖGK and the tax office long ago in a similar situation, a public company was spared and the circle of creditors was massively enlarged by the obvious delay in filing for insolvency," Oberhofer claimed. The province is not a member of GemNova, emphasized LH Mattle. The actual loss incurred by the state was marginal. It was important to continue to make GemNova's services available to the municipalities, and this had been successful.