Fritzl before his release: “His eyes were shining”

Fritzl strives for a life without controls

Josef Fritzl himself expects to be released soon after the decision of the Krems Regional Court, which was positive for him. He has also spoken to his lawyer about this: "His fellow inmates have also told him that the transfer from the measure is the first step to freedom." Her client's ultimate goal was to be able to live independently and without control. After all, he is "no more dangerous than any other Austrian, according to the expert opinion".