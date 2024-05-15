Why Guardiola sank to the ground stunned

Two points ahead going into the final round: In the Premier League, everything is set for Manchester City's fourth league title in a row. Guardiola then drew a comparison with tennis. His players would "serve to win Wimbledon" on Sunday. The prestigious grass-court tennis tournament takes place in England every year. "But the last match is always the most difficult," Guardiola emphasized to the BBC. The league leaders host West Ham United in the final round, while rivals Arsenal host Everton at the same time (17:00 CEST). "We were happy in the dressing room, but everyone is aware that the job is not done yet, it will still be tough," said the Spaniard.