Watzke: “I got a lot on my face”

DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke believes his decision to appoint Rudi Völler as DFB Sports Director for the national team was the right one, despite the headwind. "I got a lot of flak. The media said: 'Two old white men shoving jobs at each other'. But my feeling from the start was that Rudi was the ideal man," said the 64-year-old. Watzke has an "extremely good feeling" about the home European Championship.