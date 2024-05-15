Schumacher’s most valuable watch was a “bargain”

Michael Schumacher's family has earned more than three million euros by auctioning off eight watches from the former German racing driver's collection. The most valuable timepiece was a watch from the F.P. Journe manufacture, probably from 2004, which was made especially for Schumacher. It changed hands on Tuesday evening at Christie's auction house in Geneva for 1.2 million francs (just over 1.2 million euros) - a "bargain" considering that the estimated price was between one and two million francs.