Motorcyclist “shot down” by car and small truck

The accident in Telfs in the Oberland region occurred shortly after 6 pm. A 45-year-old local man was riding his motorcycle on the B171 Tiroler Straße in a westerly direction. His wife of the same age was sitting on the passenger seat. "At the Telfs-Ost traffic circle, the duo were already driving out in the direction of Telfer Allee when they were hit by a car driven by an 18-year-old," reported the police.