Summer adventures in the Carinthian mountains

Varied offer of the mountain railways

A drag lift for bikers has even been installed on the Petzen, where the bike school is now very popular. And the number of repeat trips is increasing. "More business is still done in winter, but the many summer hotspots on the mountains are already catching up." On the Turrach, Klippitztörl, Katschberg and Nassfeld, for example, summer toboggan runs are scoring points. In Bad Kleinkirchheim there is a roller bobsleigh run. On the Gerlitzen, a summer ticket costs an average of 15 euros. There is a discount everywhere with the climate ticket.