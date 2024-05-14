Start of the summer season
Summer adventures in the Carinthian mountains
Carinthia's mountain railroads start summer operations. 1.1 million guests are expected this year.
The summer season lasts more than 180 days for Carinthia's 14 mountain railroads. The Weißensee opened on May 1 and the season runs until November 3. "Last year, the cable cars transported 1.1 million guests in summer, we have become a mainstay of tourism," says Manuel Kapeller-Hopfgartner, Chairman of the Carinthian cable cars, which now employ 1500 people.
Family-friendly mountain experiences
Every year, young and old seek enjoyment and variety in the airy, alpine world of Carinthia. Above all, adventure awaits in the mountains. "All offers are designed for families. The flow and nature trails are perfect. Many mountain bikers take advantage of the uphill transport service and then ride downhill on the bike trails."
There's plenty on offer in the mountains: hiking, biking, yoga, paragliding and more - the summer mountain lifts take everyone to their destination!
Manuel Kapeller-Hopfgartner, Seilbahnen-Obmann
Varied offer of the mountain railways
A drag lift for bikers has even been installed on the Petzen, where the bike school is now very popular. And the number of repeat trips is increasing. "More business is still done in winter, but the many summer hotspots on the mountains are already catching up." On the Turrach, Klippitztörl, Katschberg and Nassfeld, for example, summer toboggan runs are scoring points. In Bad Kleinkirchheim there is a roller bobsleigh run. On the Gerlitzen, a summer ticket costs an average of 15 euros. There is a discount everywhere with the climate ticket.
Quality and renewable energy
"All cable cars use 100 percent renewable energy. At least one cable car is now open every month of the year, creating the basis for year-round tourism," says Kapeller-Hopfgartner. Provincial spokesperson Stefanie Hopfgartner adds: "The summer mountain lifts have consistently invested in quality, service and adventure attractions on the mountain."
Weißensee, Petzen, Gerlitzen are already open, soon Katschberg (May 19), Bad Kleinkirchheim (May 29), Nassfeld, Ankogel, Goldeck and Klippitztörl (May 30 in each case) will also start operating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.