Teachers in short supply

Vorarlberg is continuing its efforts to recruit additional teachers for the coming school year. In mid-May, there were 544 available full and part-time positions compared to 376 applicants. However, this does not mean that 170 teachers are still missing, emphasized Governor Markus Wallner and State Councillor for Education Barbara Schöbi-Fink (both ÖVP) on Tuesday. One person could fill several of the positions, some of which only last a few hours. "The situation is not as dramatic as it is often portrayed," Schöbi-Fink clarified.