Two cases of violence against women in Vienna

Husband attacked wife

A similar case of domestic violence took place at around 9 pm in an apartment in Favoriten. When a heated argument between a married couple escalated, the man (54) suddenly attacked the 60-year-old woman and injured her wrist, shin, neck and stomach. When the officers arrived, the suspect attacked a police officer on the shin. He hit another in the face with his forearm. He was provisionally arrested. The officers also issued an entry and approach ban and a temporary weapons ban.