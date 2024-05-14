Great anticipation
George Clooney makes his Broadway debut
George Clooney (63) is set to make his Broadway debut. Next spring, the play "Good Night, and Good Luck" will premiere on New York's Theatre Mile, the theater company The Shubert Organization announced on Monday. Clooney is on board as the leading actor. Together with his production partner Grant Heslov, the two-time Oscar winner is also involved as a writer.
They are using the material from their earlier film drama "Good Night, and Good Luck" (2006) about the communist hunt in the 1950s, which Clooney directed.
Clooney plays a television journalist
The black-and-white film revolved around the legendary television journalist Edward R. Murrow, who courageously denounced the tyranny of blacklisting in Hollywood and the machinations of the Committee on Un-American Activities led by Senator Joseph McCarthy on the CBS program "See It Now".
Murrow was portrayed in the film by actor David Strathairn. Clooney now takes on this role in the play. It is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer ("The Band's Visit").
An honor for Clooney
It is an honor to return to the stage after so many years, Clooney wrote in a statement. Every actor aspires to play on Broadway, he continued.
Before his career in television and film, Clooney appeared in smaller stage productions in the 1980s, such as the play "Vicious". In 2012, he appeared on stage with Brad Pitt and Martin Sheen in the play "8" in Los Angeles. The play revolved around the legal tug-of-war over gay marriage in California. Clooney most recently directed the historical film "The Boys in the Boat" (2023).
