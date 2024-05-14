George Clooney makes his Broadway debut

Before his career in television and film, Clooney appeared in smaller stage productions in the 1980s, such as the play "Vicious". In 2012, he appeared on stage with Brad Pitt and Martin Sheen in the play "8" in Los Angeles. The play revolved around the legal tug-of-war over gay marriage in California. Clooney most recently directed the historical film "The Boys in the Boat" (2023).