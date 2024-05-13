Geothermal energy
Energy potential could lie in the depths
A new study on geothermal energy shows that Vorarlberg has the potential to generate heat from thermal water.
Most of us probably think of pleasantly tempered paddling pools, fluffy bathrobes and saunas when we think of thermal water - but the water from the depths can do more than just provide relaxation. It can also warm rooms.
Two regions show potential
The principle of geothermal energy is simple: hot water is brought to the surface from depths of around five kilometers, where it is cooled down and the cold water is fed back underground - the heat remains on the surface. At correspondingly high temperatures, electricity could also be generated, explained Magdalena Bottig from GeoSphere Austria on Monday at the presentation of a brand new study on the possibilities of providing space heating in Vorarlberg in this way. The results of the study are cause for hope. Because two regions, the northern Rhine Valley and the Feldkirch area, show potential - in other words: large hot water reservoirs with an energy potential of around 300 gigawatt hours are expected there.
New energy production always requires investment at the outset. Divided over several shoulders, we can certainly manage this too.
Landesrat Daniel Zadra (Grüne)
Bild: Mathis Fotografie
The advantages of using geothermal energy are clear to Daniel Zadra (Green Party): "It gets us out of dirty fossil fuels and we get a constant, stable energy price. The past two years in particular have shown the value of something like this."
Complex investigations
However, there is also a small flaw in this alternative energy source: before it can actually be determined whether the thermal water can be used economically, a number of complex investigations (3D seismics) and deep drilling are still required. This means that around 20 million euros would have to be invested in order to know exactly whether geothermal energy pays off in this country or not. Zadra hopes that local authorities, energy suppliers, the state and federal government will join forces to carry out the necessary investigations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
