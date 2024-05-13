Energy potential could lie in the depths

Two regions show potential

The principle of geothermal energy is simple: hot water is brought to the surface from depths of around five kilometers, where it is cooled down and the cold water is fed back underground - the heat remains on the surface. At correspondingly high temperatures, electricity could also be generated, explained Magdalena Bottig from GeoSphere Austria on Monday at the presentation of a brand new study on the possibilities of providing space heating in Vorarlberg in this way. The results of the study are cause for hope. Because two regions, the northern Rhine Valley and the Feldkirch area, show potential - in other words: large hot water reservoirs with an energy potential of around 300 gigawatt hours are expected there.