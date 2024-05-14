Tottenham v Manchester City – LIVE from 9pm

Will City make history with a fourth championship title in a row?

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola explained the problem from previous games: "It often happened that we played really well and weren't able to score a goal and win." However, City are unbeaten in 21 Premier League games, with only three defeats in the 36 rounds so far. If they defend their title again, the Sky Blues would become champions for the fourth time in a row, something no team has ever achieved in the Premier League. "If we don't win against Tottenham, we won't win the Premier League," Guardiola noted.