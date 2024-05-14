Premier League Ticker
Tottenham v Manchester City – LIVE from 9pm
Catch-up match in the Premier League: Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur. We report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
In the English Premier League, Manchester City could take a big step towards defending their title in their clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Should the Citizens, who are one point behind leaders Arsenal with one game less to play, win, they would take over the lead in the table ahead of the final matchday.
Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham, of all teams, could therefore do the Gunners a big favor in the battle for their first championship since 2004. "I'll be the biggest Tottenham fan of all time," said Arsenal player Kai Havertz. Spurs have a good record against the serial champions, losing only four of their last eleven competitive matches.
Will City make history with a fourth championship title in a row?
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola explained the problem from previous games: "It often happened that we played really well and weren't able to score a goal and win." However, City are unbeaten in 21 Premier League games, with only three defeats in the 36 rounds so far. If they defend their title again, the Sky Blues would become champions for the fourth time in a row, something no team has ever achieved in the Premier League. "If we don't win against Tottenham, we won't win the Premier League," Guardiola noted.
A final decision in the battle for the title will be made on Sunday (17:00). Arsenal welcome 15th-placed Everton, while Manchester City take on ninth-placed West Ham.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
