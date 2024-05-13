Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Audit requested

NEOS call in the Court of Audit on the espionage affair

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 10:51

On Wednesday, the NEOS want to commission the Austrian Court of Audit (ACA) with a special audit on the espionage scandals. The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense are to be examined with regard to their counter-espionage measures.

comment0 Kommentare

The case of former constitution protector Egisto Ott casts a skewed light on the measures taken by the authorities and ministries, argue the NEOS. Secretary General Douglas Hoyos speaks of "passivity." "The mistakes of the past must be comprehensively reviewed in order to draw the necessary conclusions." The period from December 18, 2017, the day the ÖVP-FPÖ government under Sebastian Kurz was sworn in, is to be examined.

The headquarters of the Court of Audit in Vienna (Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer)
The headquarters of the Court of Audit in Vienna
(Bild: APA/Herbert Pfarrhofer)

Internal control systems?
According to its own statement, the National Council party wants to know what internal control systems the ministries have in place to prevent espionage and identify any networks. It also wants to find out whether these are sufficient to fulfill their purpose. It should also provide information on what financial and human resources are available to prevent espionage in the ministries and how any suspected cases of foreign espionage are investigated.

The NEOS also criticized the lack of a new security strategy. "The fact that the ÖVP and the Greens cannot agree on a new security strategy is grossly negligent and irresponsible," said Hoyos. The current strategy dates back to 2013 and still mentions Russia as a strategic partner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf