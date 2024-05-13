Audit requested
NEOS call in the Court of Audit on the espionage affair
On Wednesday, the NEOS want to commission the Austrian Court of Audit (ACA) with a special audit on the espionage scandals. The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense are to be examined with regard to their counter-espionage measures.
The case of former constitution protector Egisto Ott casts a skewed light on the measures taken by the authorities and ministries, argue the NEOS. Secretary General Douglas Hoyos speaks of "passivity." "The mistakes of the past must be comprehensively reviewed in order to draw the necessary conclusions." The period from December 18, 2017, the day the ÖVP-FPÖ government under Sebastian Kurz was sworn in, is to be examined.
Internal control systems?
According to its own statement, the National Council party wants to know what internal control systems the ministries have in place to prevent espionage and identify any networks. It also wants to find out whether these are sufficient to fulfill their purpose. It should also provide information on what financial and human resources are available to prevent espionage in the ministries and how any suspected cases of foreign espionage are investigated.
The NEOS also criticized the lack of a new security strategy. "The fact that the ÖVP and the Greens cannot agree on a new security strategy is grossly negligent and irresponsible," said Hoyos. The current strategy dates back to 2013 and still mentions Russia as a strategic partner.
