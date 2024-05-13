Weather in Austria
Rain showers and thunderstorms on the way
Better pack an umbrella in the west of the country this week. Changeable and moderately warm weather is coming to Austria, according to the forecast from Geosphere Austria. On Monday, showers will increase from the west, accompanied by brief thunderstorms, while it will remain mainly dry in the east.
On Monday, showers will increase from the west, accompanied by brief thunderstorms, while it will remain mainly dry in the east. Temperatures will range between five and 13 degrees in the morning and rise to 17 to 23 degrees during the day.
On Tuesday, the day will start with showers south of the Alps and later develop into a rainy afternoon in the west. The north and east, on the other hand, will remain sunny, accompanied by brisk to strong winds. Temperatures will range between six and 13 degrees in the morning and then rise to 25 degrees as the day progresses.
On Wednesday, unsettled weather in the west and south will increase the chance of rain, while sunshine will dominate in the north, east and south-east. The wind will blow moderately to briskly from the southeast to south. Temperatures will range between seven and 13 degrees in the morning and 16 to 24 degrees during the day.
Unsettled and rainy
It will remain unsettled with rain showers on Thursday, especially in the south, while most hours of sunshine are expected in the north and east. The wind will be brisk to strong from the southeast to south. Temperatures will fluctuate between seven and 13 degrees in the morning and reach a maximum of 16 to 23 degrees.
On Friday, the influence of disturbances from the southwest will intensify, with heavy rain showers and thunderstorms, which will also spread to the northern side of the Alps and to the north and east. The wind will still be blowing briskly in foehn lines and in the east. Temperatures will be between seven and 14 degrees in the morning and 17 to 21 degrees during the day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.