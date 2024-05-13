Skydivers from London also regulars on the Streif

"Just let yourself fall forward like onto a fluffy bed"

They also get the "Krone" reporter in the mood. Because now the self-experiment in the wind tunnel begins. The Windobona manager is encouraging: "Our oldest passenger, a very sprightly, fit and courageous lady, was 92 years old. She did it without any problems." Beginners are given a helmet, eye and wind protection, ear plugs and relatively thick suits with a larger surface area, which are more forgiving of mistakes in posture. The pros give you a short briefing. The most important sentence: "Enjoy and just don't move too much". Then the lock of the wind tunnel closes. Now there is no turning back. How do you get into the airflow? The experts laugh: "Just let yourself fall forward like onto a soft, fluffy bed". And I'm already floating, lying free in space.