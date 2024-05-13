Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

When spit flies away

Skydivers from London also regulars on the Streif

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 08:00

Marco Waltenspiel and Marco Fürst made headlines around the world with their flight under Tower Bridge. It was their most spectacular project to date. It's always breathtaking for them. The "Krone" once completed a trial training session in a wind tunnel with them and other members of the Red Bull Sky Dive Team. The spit flew away.

comment0 Kommentare

The Red Bull Sky Dive Team is also a regular at the Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel with its spectacular flights: "Those are always goosebump moments."

But they have also had many other incredible projects. Just looking at the photos can make you dizzy.

In 2016, the Red Bull Skydive Team provided spectacular shots with the "swing swing". (Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool)
In 2016, the Red Bull Skydive Team provided spectacular shots with the "swing swing".
(Bild: Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool)
Most recently, Marco Waltenspiel and Marco Fürst also flew from the Lotus Tower in Colombo. (Bild: Dimitri Crusz / Red Bull Content Pool)
Most recently, Marco Waltenspiel and Marco Fürst also flew from the Lotus Tower in Colombo.
(Bild: Dimitri Crusz / Red Bull Content Pool)
This flight is also absolutely breathtaking. (Bild: Peter Salzmann / Red Bull Content Pool)
This flight is also absolutely breathtaking.
(Bild: Peter Salzmann / Red Bull Content Pool)
The view from their projects is usually very beautiful. (Bild: Mats Grimsæth / Red Bull Content Pool)
The view from their projects is usually very beautiful.
(Bild: Mats Grimsæth / Red Bull Content Pool)

They soar up the 15-metre-high tower like birds
They also train for their projects at the Windobona in Vienna's Prater. There, spectators are left open-mouthed. What they see behind the three-layer, four-centimetre-thick bulletproof glass of the wind tunnel there seems surreal: it's not really possible for people to fly like that. They float up the 15-metre-high tower like birds. The next moment, they plummet head first downwards while the wind blows towards them at speeds of up to 280 km/h.

Members of the Red Bull Skydive Team in the Windobona. (Bild: KRONENZEITUNG FOTO GERHARD GRADWOHL)
Members of the Red Bull Skydive Team in the Windobona.
(Bild: KRONENZEITUNG FOTO GERHARD GRADWOHL)

Happiness hormones after every jump
Then they lie seemingly relaxed horizontally in the air stream, perform somersaults and spins, sit loosely as if on an imaginary chair, hold hands and spin upwards. A short time later, Marco Waltenspiel, Marco Fürst, Max Manow and Felix Seifert are sitting relaxed during the interview. They laugh: "We love our job, we have a lot of fun and enjoy it." Routine is a foreign word: "The happiness hormones kick in after every single jump."

The "Krone" reporter in the wind tunnel under the guidance of a professional. (Bild: KRONENZEITUNG FOTO GERHARD GRADWOHL)
The "Krone" reporter in the wind tunnel under the guidance of a professional.
(Bild: KRONENZEITUNG FOTO GERHARD GRADWOHL)

"Just let yourself fall forward like onto a fluffy bed"
They also get the "Krone" reporter in the mood. Because now the self-experiment in the wind tunnel begins. The Windobona manager is encouraging: "Our oldest passenger, a very sprightly, fit and courageous lady, was 92 years old. She did it without any problems." Beginners are given a helmet, eye and wind protection, ear plugs and relatively thick suits with a larger surface area, which are more forgiving of mistakes in posture. The pros give you a short briefing. The most important sentence: "Enjoy and just don't move too much". Then the lock of the wind tunnel closes. Now there is no turning back. How do you get into the airflow? The experts laugh: "Just let yourself fall forward like onto a soft, fluffy bed". And I'm already floating, lying free in space.

The professional and the "Krone" reporter took off together. (Bild: KRONENZEITUNG FOTO GERHARD GRADWOHL)
The professional and the "Krone" reporter took off together.
(Bild: KRONENZEITUNG FOTO GERHARD GRADWOHL)

The smallest movements have a big impact
The wind around me is exactly 157 km/h, as shown by a digital display. The power comes from four axial fans. Each one has an output of 319 KW and ensures that the Windobona is an absolute premium customer with its electricity provider. The air flow is pleasantly warm. It feels like strong hands massaging my cheeks. The hearing protection makes everything rather muffled, but I can see the overalls fluttering. What every newbie notices immediately: the smallest movements have a big impact: Chin down a little - it goes up. Chin up a little and suddenly the safety net, which consists of individually suspended and springy wire ropes, approaches. Turn your head to the side - and you're flying around a bend.

Suddenly I'm a little inattentive and shoot upwards. My spit even flew off. But the professionals immediately caught me again very calmly. When I left the wind tunnel, I felt like I was walking on absorbent cotton. It was an amazing feeling. How good Fürst and Waltenspiel must feel after flights like Sunday's in London.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf