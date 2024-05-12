Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After a major search operation

Three-year-old abducted? New details about man (70)

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 16:48

On Sunday, the public prosecutor's office and police announced the initial results of the investigation into the missing three-year-old girl in Cologne. The girl disappeared on Friday evening and was found on Saturday morning in the apartment of a pensioner. The 70-year-old was then provisionally arrested. Now there are new details.

comment0 Kommentare

The 70-year-old has been released from custody, according to the police and the public prosecutor's office. There were no concrete indications of a physical assault, even after a medical examination of the child.

"Suspicion of child abduction"
The investigation proceedings are therefore "currently based solely on the suspicion of child abduction". There were no grounds for detaining the accused. "The investigation, in particular into the circumstances of the child's stay in the apartment, is ongoing," said the police spokesperson. The 70-year-old, who has been released, is being represented by a lawyer.

Girl suddenly disappeared from park
The three-year-old from the city of Kassel, who was visiting relatives in Cologne with her parents, disappeared in a park on Friday evening. She had been out with her aunt when she lost sight of her niece on her pink balance bike, investigators reported. The park was "very crowded" at the time.

Man (70): No resistance during arrest
The police then searched for the three-year-old with a large contingent. Sniffer dogs and a helicopter were used. As part of the search operation, calls were also made to local residents to question them and obtain information. The child was finally found in the 70-year-old's apartment in an apartment building not far from the park - more than twelve hours after his disappearance. The man offered no resistance when he was arrested, a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office said on Sunday.

How did the girl get into the apartment?
It is still unclear how the girl got into the apartment and how long she stayed there. The man had been questioned, the spokesman said, without giving further details. The 70-year-old's apartment was also forensically examined. According to the findings, there was no family relationship. The three-year-old was also to be questioned in the presence of her parents. The investigation is still ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf