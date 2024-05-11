Former coach Günter Bresnik believes in Thiem’s comeback

"Try to talk to him"

You can make judgments from the outside, but you don't have the right to do so. "I think that's his own decision. I feel sorry for him the most. There were always attempts to help him. I also tried to talk to him a few times," said Straka, who spoke of a "success depression" in connection with the mental hole after the US Open title. "Every superstar falls into a hole after a successful concert. Then came the injury, he couldn't quite get out of it."