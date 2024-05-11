"So unspent"
Former coach Günter Bresnik believes in Thiem’s comeback
The day after Dominic Thiem announced his retirement, there was understanding in the tennis scene, but also great regret. There was talk of the "unfinished", of a "too early" or "unfinished business". However, respect for the tennis star's achievements and the aesthetics of his game was also evident in many fan and professional comments on social networks. Former coach Günter Bresnik even believes that a later comeback for Thiem is not out of the question.
After Thiem's only Grand Slam victory in Flushing Meadows in 2020, Alexander Zverev, who lost in five sets, tearfully said to his good tour friend, "the first of many Grand Slam titles". A prophecy that was not to come true.
"I think it's terrible"
And this aftertaste remains behind Thiem's career. "He had a great career that could or should have been better," said the man who had once shaped Thiem into a star. Günter Bresnik, no friend of social networks anyway, also had something to say in this regard. "I think the way Dominic has been smeared in these anti-social media over the last year or two is terrible."
That's why he didn't like the fact that Thiem's departure on Friday took place via these networks. "I am appalled by the way this was communicated yesterday." And yet Bresnik is surprised that he would not consider a comeback by the 30-year-old Thiem at a later date to be impossible.
Back on the tour in a year?
"Dominic is such an exceptionally good tennis player that I don't think it's completely out of the question that you could see him make a comeback in six months or a year," said the 63-year-old coach, giving his reasons. "For me, he's so fresh physically and definitely in terms of his technical game. After several months of training, he certainly has what it takes to play at the level where he can make the first 50, first 30."
Another of Thiem's former managers, Herwig Straka, was also somewhat ambivalent about the impending departure on Saturday. "I understand the decision to a certain extent, because he's obviously been trying to get back to where he was for several years. From what I've heard, he's trained very well, but it's frustrating when the successes don't materialize, I understand that. At the same time, I find it sad and bitter for him in particular and also for Austrian tennis."
The Viennese tournament boss, who has an important say in the ATP, compared Thiem to a skier who fell on a jump after his injury in 2021. "There are some who go over it a day later and it's all over and there are some who never go over it again for the rest of their lives. I think that (the injury) simply blocked him."
"Try to talk to him"
You can make judgments from the outside, but you don't have the right to do so. "I think that's his own decision. I feel sorry for him the most. There were always attempts to help him. I also tried to talk to him a few times," said Straka, who spoke of a "success depression" in connection with the mental hole after the US Open title. "Every superstar falls into a hole after a successful concert. Then came the injury, he couldn't quite get out of it."
Thiem was no longer able to write the big comeback story à la Niki Lauda, Thomas Muster or Hermann Maier. And the arguments about the "unfinished" symphony are also understandable for Straka. "I refuse to believe it completely, but I understand it now. But if you say so early on when you want to stop, a lot of things can still happen."
Straka doesn't want to raise hopes, but: "I'll believe it when the time comes. I understand that he has completed it for himself, that's also important." Straka referred to US player Danielle Collins, for example, who won two tournaments after announcing her retirement in 2024. "Something like that often triggers something. I've already experienced a lot. Who knows what's coming."
"You can't compare"
However, Straka does not think comparisons with Thomas Muster are appropriate. "You can't compare the two," said Straka, who as Muster's manager still has a lot of contact with his close compatriot. "If the surfaces back then had been as similar as they are today, I believe that Thomas Muster would have won a lot more."
I'll believe it when the time comes. I understand that he's finished it for himself, that's important too.
Sebastian Ofner
Bild: AFP or licensors
Straka is content to say that Muster and Thiem "were outstanding in their time". Incidentally, he has also asked Muster himself for a statement on his resignation for the media, but he does not wish to comment for the time being.
