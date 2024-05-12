The "Krone" campaign
Surprise mom, we won!
Children of ten Tyrolean mothers took part in our Mother's Day campaign and won musical tickets for "Sister Act". The main prize is a visit to the filming of "Bergdoktor". Anna-Maria Kammerlander won it.
It was a small homework assignment - given by the "Tiroler Krone" - that children and young people between the ages of six and 16 had to solve throughout the country. Take a selfie at your favorite church, in front of a monastery or with a nun - and tell a little story! This call was based on this year's operetta summer musical "Sister Act" in Kufstein (from July 26 to August 11, 2024).
Lots of creative and funny motifs
No sooner said than done! Over the past few weeks, creative, funny and exciting motifs have poured into our editorial office. From the Oberland and Unterland, from young to teenagers. Compliments to all participants: every entry would have deserved the main prize, which is particularly attractive this year: to spend a day filming the popular TV series "Der Bergdoktor", looking over the shoulders of Hans Sigl and his TV colleagues. This wish has come true for Anna-Maria Kammerlander (12) from the municipality of Fügenberg. She will be attending the fan day in Going with her mom next Wednesday (May 15). The "Krone" will report . . .
"Culture treats" for the remaining winners too
But there is also an attractive "cultural treat" for the remaining winners - namely tickets to the operetta summer musical "Sister Act" on Saturday, July 27, 2024. The mothers and their companions will be invited to attend the play at Kufstein Fortress. Soloists, an outstanding choir and an excellent orchestra are sure to make the evening a special experience - the performance starts at 7 pm.
These are the winners
- The main winner is Anna-Maria Kammerlander (12) from Fügenberg. In addition to the tickets, she also wins a fan day at the Bergdoktor next Wednesday (May 15).
- The remaining nine winners are Mathilda Parrainer (14) from Völs; Vitus Rizzoli (5) from Innsbruck; Nina Annewanter (13) from Oberhofen; siblings Anna (10), Thomas (8) and Manuel (4) Nuener from Oberhofen; Anton Föger from Oberhofen; Jonas Oberhofer (14); Hannes Schregauer (13) from Angerberg; Laurenz Glawischnig from Rum; Paula Stärz (13) from Völs.
Snapshots with the stars
Just an hour beforehand, the lucky ones can also get a taste of the stage behind the curtain and take snapshots with the stars. Before the backstage tour, which will be conducted personally by operetta boss Josef Resch, there will be a glass of sparkling wine to get moms and their companions in the mood. Culture heart, what more could you want - the "Krone" wishes you lots of fun.
Christian Biendl, Kronen Zeitung
