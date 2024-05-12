Surprise mom, we won!

Lots of creative and funny motifs

No sooner said than done! Over the past few weeks, creative, funny and exciting motifs have poured into our editorial office. From the Oberland and Unterland, from young to teenagers. Compliments to all participants: every entry would have deserved the main prize, which is particularly attractive this year: to spend a day filming the popular TV series "Der Bergdoktor", looking over the shoulders of Hans Sigl and his TV colleagues. This wish has come true for Anna-Maria Kammerlander (12) from the municipality of Fügenberg. She will be attending the fan day in Going with her mom next Wednesday (May 15). The "Krone" will report . . .