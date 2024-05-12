Styrian rockers in the footsteps of Elvis Presley

Jet lag is still lingering in their necks and their heads are buzzing with memories of the trip of a lifetime. Pretty much best friends Illy König from Bad Aussee, Clemens Stockner from Weiz, Julian Pirchheim from Passail and Jürgen Ofner from Hirschegg have dedicated themselves to country music as the band "Schåttensprung". The tight-knit group meets weekly in the Graz studio, where they meticulously hone their rockabilly sound. "We are the only ones in Austria who play the distinctive rockabilly instruments. We don't want to be a cheap copy of this music," says singer Jürgen (34), swearing by the music of the 1950s.