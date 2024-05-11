Several injured
Rammed by a car: Delivery van overturned in Tyrol
A spectacular accident early on Friday evening in Kematen in the Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land: a car crossed into the oncoming lane at an intersection and crashed into a van, which overturned due to the force of the impact. Four people were injured in the accident.
The accident happened shortly after 6 pm. A 22-year-old local man was driving his car from Axams in the direction of Kematen when he said he had entered the junction of Axamer Straße/Sellraintalstraße "a little too fast". He then lost control of the car.
Delivery van skidded to the side of the road
The car veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a delivery van. "This overturned and was thrown to the side of the road and partly into the adjacent field. There it came to rest on the passenger side," reported the police.
Both drivers and co-driver injured
A total of four people were injured in the accident. The driver and his companion (22) were taken to Hall Hospital by ambulance after first aid. The 25-year-old driver of the van was taken to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter and his co-driver (40) by ambulance.
The van was loaded with paint
Both vehicles were totaled. "As the van was carrying paint, among other things, some of which leaked as a result of the accident, the soiled part of the field had to be removed and disposed of by the volunteer fire department," concluded the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
