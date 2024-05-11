Rescued by firefighters: car driver plunged into pond

It was lucky that the firefighter from the Steinberg-Rohrbach volunteer fire department was close to the fish pond into which an 81-year-old man fell on Friday afternoon. The 31-year-old comrade was alerted via cell phone and immediately rushed to the scene of the accident in Thal with his tractor. For reasons as yet unexplained, the driver had crashed his car over an embankment and landed in the pond - the off-road vehicle was almost completely submerged.