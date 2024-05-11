Serious accident in Thal
Rescued by firefighters: car driver plunged into pond
A firefighter proved to be a lifesaver on Friday afternoon in Thal. When the alarm was raised that an 81-year-old man had crashed his car into a pond, he rushed to the scene faster than the rest of the crew. Thanks to him, the Styrian survived the accident. It is still unclear why he ended up in the pond.
It was lucky that the firefighter from the Steinberg-Rohrbach volunteer fire department was close to the fish pond into which an 81-year-old man fell on Friday afternoon. The 31-year-old comrade was alerted via cell phone and immediately rushed to the scene of the accident in Thal with his tractor. For reasons as yet unexplained, the driver had crashed his car over an embankment and landed in the pond - the off-road vehicle was almost completely submerged.
The brave firefighter jumped into the pond and smashed the rear side window of the vehicle with a stone. This enabled him to free the 81-year-old, who was still conscious. The Red Cross and the Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter had also arrived at the scene of the accident in the meantime.
The paramedics carried out the necessary first aid measures and took the driver of the car to Graz-West Regional Hospital with indeterminate injuries. The lifesaver had also injured his hand and had to be treated and taken to hospital. The Steinberg-Rohrbach fire brigade then began to recover the vehicle together with the divers from the Sappi Gratkorn company fire department. The Steinberg-Rohrbach, St. Oswald-St. Bartholomä and Sappi Gratkorn fire departments were deployed.
