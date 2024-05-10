Going to Real?
Finally fixed: Mbappé announces his departure from PSG!
Soccer superstar Kylian Mbappé is to leave Paris Saint-Germain and move abroad! The Frenchman confirmed this on Friday evening in an almost four-minute video message on Twitter.com. "I will not be extending my contract," the 25-year-old announced. "The adventure will come to an end in a few weeks." Mbappé did not reveal where he would be moving to. However, it has long been an open secret that Real Madrid is his new employer.
In the sometimes emotional message, the top striker also thanked his coaches, including former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who accompanied him during his seven-year stay in Paris. He moved from AS Monaco to Paris as a highly talented youngster in 2017, and a year later he shot France to their second World Cup title since 1998 in the World Cup final. Mbappé, who will play his last home game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday against Toulouse, explained that he had grown as a player and as a person during this time.
The exceptional player won six championships and three cup titles on the Seine and was top scorer in Ligue 1 five times. Only in the Champions League did he repeatedly fail to achieve the big goal with PSG. In 2020, Mbappé missed out on winning the final against FC Bayern Munich with Tuchel as coach, and a few days ago, after two 1-0 defeats in the semi-final against Borussia Dortmund, he was once again eliminated early.
"I need a new challenge after seven years!"
Despite the failures in European club soccer, he sees the Parisians "in good hands", said Mbappé. PSG is a club "that we love or hate - I have decided to love it". He has never regretted signing for this prestigious club. The announcement that he was leaving the country was difficult for him, "but I think I need it, a new challenge after seven years". There has been speculation about Mbappé's departure for months. Spain's record champions Real Madrid are the main club rumored to be interested.
Mbappé did not reveal whether he will play for the Champions League finalists in the future - before that, he wants to complete one last task anyway and lead PSG to victory against Lyon in the Coupe de France on May 25. After the European Cup exit against BVB on Tuesday, he reacted angrily to a provocative question about his possible future employer Real. He was asked whether he would be rooting for the Whites in the other semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Mbappé looked up once in annoyance, pressed his lips together and then disappeared from the microphones and the image of the TV cameras ...
