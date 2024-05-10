Finally fixed: Mbappé announces his departure from PSG!

Mbappé did not reveal whether he will play for the Champions League finalists in the future - before that, he wants to complete one last task anyway and lead PSG to victory against Lyon in the Coupe de France on May 25. After the European Cup exit against BVB on Tuesday, he reacted angrily to a provocative question about his possible future employer Real. He was asked whether he would be rooting for the Whites in the other semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Mbappé looked up once in annoyance, pressed his lips together and then disappeared from the microphones and the image of the TV cameras ...