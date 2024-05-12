Bundesliga in the ticker
Austria Klagenfurt vs Rapid Vienna LIVE from 5pm
31st round of the domestic Bundesliga. Austria Klagenfurt host Rapid Vienna. The Viennese still want to conquer fourth place. We report live, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Rapid have the opportunity to end a largely disappointing season on a reasonably conciliatory note against Austria Klagenfurt on Sunday. One week after the prestigious win against Red Bull Salzburg and one round before the end of the Champions Group, the Hütteldorfer could seal their minimum goal - fourth place at the end of the season. To do so, Green-White need a win at Wörthersee and a simultaneous home defeat by Hartberg against the "Bulls".
Rapid have it in their own hands
Even if this constellation does not materialize, Rapid would still have it in their own hands in the final match at home against Hartberg. "We are fourth and have the chance to secure fourth place on our own. If we manage that, we will have achieved something good within the bounds of what was possible," explained coach Robert Klauß.
The German emphasized that expectations should not be too high in the current situation. "I know that the club should set itself high goals, but you have to be realistic and look at which team has which possibilities and how which results come about," said Klauß. The 39-year-old spoke of a "season with highs and lows" and a "big trough".
Fourth place would at least save the team from the European Cup play-off and allow them to enter the second round of the Europa League qualifiers, which means at least four international games. "But it's not a must. It's not like the world will collapse if we don't play in Europe," said Klauß.
Tense personnel situation
Once again in the spring, the coach is faced with a difficult personnel situation. In addition to the long-term injuries, Terence Kongolo, Moritz Oswald and the suspended Maximilian Hofmann will be missing in Klagenfurt, while Nenad Cvetkovic, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Isak Jansson are also questionable. "Everyone who is available will play. Our motto is that we absolutely want to win," said Klauß.
After eleven days, his team will return to the stadium where they suffered a bitter 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in the cup final. Prior to that, the team had managed a 1-1 draw at the end of the basic round in March to reach the championship group. Their last encounter to date also ended in a 1-1 draw in Vienna - not the only time Klagenfurt have looked good against a "big player".
Fans remain loyal
After all, Salzburg were beaten 4:2. "They feel comfortable as underdogs, like to take on the role and look good against good opponents. They want to be unpleasant and are very efficient, they have a solid and experienced team that can adapt to any opponent," praised Klauß.
The Carinthians are in sixth place, three points behind both Hartberg and Rapid. "We know that we have to win in order to finish in an international spot," explained coach Peter Pacult. The Viennese coach led Rapid to the championship in 2008, their last title to date. "It's surprising that it's taken so long and that I'm still the last Rapid champion coach," said the 64-year-old. At least the dry spell has not affected the number of members: On Friday, Rapid announced that it had broken the 20,000 mark for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
