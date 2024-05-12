Austria Klagenfurt vs Rapid Vienna LIVE from 5pm

The Carinthians are in sixth place, three points behind both Hartberg and Rapid. "We know that we have to win in order to finish in an international spot," explained coach Peter Pacult. The Viennese coach led Rapid to the championship in 2008, their last title to date. "It's surprising that it's taken so long and that I'm still the last Rapid champion coach," said the 64-year-old. At least the dry spell has not affected the number of members: On Friday, Rapid announced that it had broken the 20,000 mark for the first time.