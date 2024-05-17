Forum
Escaped wild animals: How to deal with it?
No matter how good the safety precautions are: Every now and then, a wild animal escapes from a zoo or enclosure. Such incidents always cause a stir, especially when it comes to animals such as big cats. It is not uncommon for the escaped wild animal to die. What do you think about dealing with such situations? We look forward to your comments!
Finding solutions that keep both the safety of people and the welfare of the animals in mind is not so easy. In connection with this, there are always voices calling for the animal to be stunned, which is not so easy depending on the situation. This is not the only reason why shooting is often the chosen method.
How do you assess the risks posed by escaped wild animals? What measures do you consider appropriate to recapture them? To what extent does the welfare of the animals play a role for you compared to public safety? Could stricter security measures for wildlife enclosures and better education about wildlife prevent such cases? We invite you to share your thoughts with the community below!
