Alarming figures
The healthcare system is at a tipping point
Our healthcare system is at a tipping point. Two-tier medicine has reached dramatic proportions. Despite a growing population, there are fewer and fewer panel doctors. For a long time, people spoke of "one of the best healthcare systems in the world". The latest figures show a completely different picture. The "Krone" has the details.
In almost all medical disciplines, there are more and more elective doctors and fewer and fewer panel doctors. The situation is particularly dramatic for urologists and dermatologists, for example: The number of dermatologists with a health insurance contract has fallen by 79 since 2017 and that of elective doctors has risen by 136. The proportion of elective doctors has thus climbed from 58 to 71 in six years.
Among urologists, the proportion of elective doctors has risen from 55 to 62. 61 elective doctors have opened a new practice since 2017, compared to just two among panel doctors. These figures come from the response to a parliamentary question from the SPÖ to the Ministry of Health.
One surgeon for 80,000 inhabitants
The number of specialists in relation to the population also confirms the deterioration. There are almost 24,000 inhabitants for every single ophthalmologist, 80,000 for one surgeon, 60,000 for one psychiatrist and around 36,000 for dermatologists and orthopaedists.
Applications for reimbursement are exploding
Refund applications for elective doctor bills and the corresponding costs have also exploded. Refund applications for child psychologists have risen by a staggering 182 percent and those for adult psychologists by 91 percent. The costs submitted by patients to the health insurance fund for orthopaedists have more than doubled from 34 million euros to 74 million euros, as have those for general practitioners (from 35 million to 75 million).
SPÖ sounds the alarm
The SPÖ is calling for a course correction. The damage that has already been done is too great for it to be enough to "muddle on" as before. In order to expand and improve the healthcare system and to guarantee a doctor's appointment for everyone who needs one within 14 days, much more will be needed.
Our healthcare system is getting worse instead of better. It is threatening to collapse for good.
SPÖ-Klubobmann Philip Kucher
Bild: APA/EVA MANHART
"Our healthcare system is getting worse instead of better. The next election will decide the direction. If the SPÖ comes into government, we will strengthen the public healthcare system again. If not, it threatens to collapse once and for all," says SPÖ party chairman Philip Kucher.
More study places, better doctor contracts
Specifically, the Social Democrats are proposing an Austria-wide general contract for doctors, the expansion of the range of services and equally good services for all (harmonization of services). In addition, medical study places are to be doubled, including priority ranking for those who agree to be available to the public healthcare system for a certain period of time.
