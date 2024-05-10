Ex-government car
Vintage gem saved from rusting death
Probably the last surviving vehicle of the former state government can be found in Kittsee today. It was a gift from the Americans
It is a very special car that Gerald Strass can call his own: A Steyr 220 convertible, built in 1937 with four gears, six cylinders and 55 hp. Before the car fell into the hands of the enthusiast, it had already had an eventful life. Strass did not manage to work out all the details. What is certain, however, is that it was registered to the Burgenland provincial government in August 1950. The registration number at the time was "B 17". It is not known whose official vehicle this sporty racer was at the time. However, Strass assumes that the cabriolet was intended for the "authorities" and was part of the vehicle fleet of the governor at the time. After all, there were far fewer cars on the roads at the time than there are today.
A gift from the USA
The car was apparently a gift from the US to the provincial government, as evidenced by a plaque attached to the interior. What happened to the car after its "period of service" is a mystery. The fact that it still exists at all is down to chance. Strass discovered it with a family with a collecting mania in the Neusiedl am See district and took it along with other vehicles. The Steyr was in the "worst possible condition", recalls the classic car enthusiast. The car was probably still being driven until 1962 - when it was parked with engine damage.
"You have to take what you can get"
Despite the dramatic condition, Strass struck back then. "There's not much at Steyr. You have to take what you can get," he says. It took 15 years to restore the car. As there are no spare parts, many things had to be specially made. "It was an extreme pile of rust, everything was full of holes. The engine was also in a real mess," says Strass.
The classic car has now been largely restored. FPÖ party chairman Johann Tschürtz was also impressed during a visit: "This is definitely a jewel of history that should be on display for the public to see as part of an event."
Time for enjoyment
Incidentally, selling the car is not an option for Strass: "So much time and passion has gone into it, now I finally want to drive it and enjoy it."
