Vintage gem saved from rusting death

It is a very special car that Gerald Strass can call his own: A Steyr 220 convertible, built in 1937 with four gears, six cylinders and 55 hp. Before the car fell into the hands of the enthusiast, it had already had an eventful life. Strass did not manage to work out all the details. What is certain, however, is that it was registered to the Burgenland provincial government in August 1950. The registration number at the time was "B 17". It is not known whose official vehicle this sporty racer was at the time. However, Strass assumes that the cabriolet was intended for the "authorities" and was part of the vehicle fleet of the governor at the time. After all, there were far fewer cars on the roads at the time than there are today.