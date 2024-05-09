Injured in air raid on Russian Belgorod region

The air raids on the Russian region of Belgorod, which continued into Thursday night, show just how necessary these steps by the Kremlin were. According to Russian reports, at least eight people were injured and numerous houses and cars were damaged. Among the injured was an eleven-year-old girl who was taken to hospital, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine announced on Thursday. In the Russian region of Krasnodar, a Ukrainian drone attack triggered a fire at a refinery.