Power plant plans: future of the Möll uncertain

Appearance should remain the same!

One thing is important for the mayors: "That the appearance of our river remains the same." Now it's time to wait until the models are presented. "The discussion was very constructive. It remains to be seen whether it works for us," says Reißeck's mayor Stefan Schupfer. And Obervellach's mayor Arnold Klammer says: "We were promised that we would be kept informed on an ongoing basis and that we would also have a say in the decision-making process."