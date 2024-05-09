Legionnaires in full swing
Trio in the fast lane! Duo still dreaming of promotion
Ex-Austrian Benedikt Pichler could be promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time with Kiel. Matthias Braunöder is also just one step away and is on course for Serie A with Como, while Vienna's Raffael Behounek has already secured promotion to Holland's first division with Willem II Tilburg.
"We're a really close-knit bunch, I've never experienced anything like it in terms of community. Even players who weren't always the first choice worked right away. The squad is hungry and eager for success. That's very impressive," beams Benedikt Pichler. He has been riding a wave of success with 2nd division leaders Holstein Kiel for weeks, celebrating seven wins in the last eight games and could achieve something historic against Düsseldorf on Saturday. A draw would mean direct promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time. "The euphoria and pressure are already palpable. But the last step is also known to be the hardest. It would mean a lot to the fans and the city. Until now, people in Kiel have only known handball at the top level," says the 26-year-old striker, who is the team's second-highest scorer with seven goals and has already been put under real organizational pressure ahead of the Düsseldorf clash. "The stadium has been completely sold out for weeks. It's brutal how many ticket requests I've received," said the ex-Austrian. He has been attacking for Kiel for almost three years and can switch off perfectly in his free time, especially when fishing on the Baltic Sea. "It's worth its weight in gold for my head and always gives me a lot of energy."
There is one thing, however, where Kiel is inferior to his time in Austria's capital. "The people are really very friendly, but the banter here is not like in Vienna!" While Matthias Braunöder is also on the verge of direct promotion to Serie A with Como. With a home win against Cosenza on Friday, the runners-up will be through.
The "six-man" is on loan from Austria until the end of the season, but the Italians have secured an option to buy. The 22-year-old has recently made a strong impression, starting in the last eight games - Como has not lost a single game since. "I've recommended myself, the coaching team trusts me. We have to seize this opportunity. Everything is ready, my family will also be in the stadium. Promotion would be fantastic!"
Viennese Raffael Behounek has already secured promotion to Holland's elite league with Willem II Tilburg. On Friday, the season could be crowned for the leaders with a title win against Telstar.
