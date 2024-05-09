Trio in the fast lane! Duo still dreaming of promotion

"We're a really close-knit bunch, I've never experienced anything like it in terms of community. Even players who weren't always the first choice worked right away. The squad is hungry and eager for success. That's very impressive," beams Benedikt Pichler. He has been riding a wave of success with 2nd division leaders Holstein Kiel for weeks, celebrating seven wins in the last eight games and could achieve something historic against Düsseldorf on Saturday. A draw would mean direct promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time. "The euphoria and pressure are already palpable. But the last step is also known to be the hardest. It would mean a lot to the fans and the city. Until now, people in Kiel have only known handball at the top level," says the 26-year-old striker, who is the team's second-highest scorer with seven goals and has already been put under real organizational pressure ahead of the Düsseldorf clash. "The stadium has been completely sold out for weeks. It's brutal how many ticket requests I've received," said the ex-Austrian. He has been attacking for Kiel for almost three years and can switch off perfectly in his free time, especially when fishing on the Baltic Sea. "It's worth its weight in gold for my head and always gives me a lot of energy."